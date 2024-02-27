Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

