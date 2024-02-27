Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,584 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Incyte worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,178,000 after acquiring an additional 115,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

