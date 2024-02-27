Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 20,608 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Up 0.0 %

RMD stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

