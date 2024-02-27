Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 219,567 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Exelixis worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

