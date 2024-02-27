Truist Financial Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

FIS opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

