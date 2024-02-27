Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Albany International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

NYSE AIN opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

