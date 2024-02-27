Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
Primoris Services Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.
In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
