Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.