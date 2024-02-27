Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 137.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.09. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

