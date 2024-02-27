Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,540 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

