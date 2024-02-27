Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,398,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,461,000. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,551,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,563,000.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.00.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

