Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,297 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BMY opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.