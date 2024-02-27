Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

