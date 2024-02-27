Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

ADM opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.