Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

