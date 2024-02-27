Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 411 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $176.76.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

