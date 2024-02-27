Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 999.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.