American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.210-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

AMT opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.