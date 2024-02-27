American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.210-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

AMT opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

