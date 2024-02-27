Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.