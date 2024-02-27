Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

