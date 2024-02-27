Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 171 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.