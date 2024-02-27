Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $556.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $557.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

