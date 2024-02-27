Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.