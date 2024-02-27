Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 143 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

