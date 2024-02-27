Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.