Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $303.83. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.