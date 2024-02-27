Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

