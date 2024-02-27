Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

