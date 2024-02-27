iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.