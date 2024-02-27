3,921,499 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,921,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

