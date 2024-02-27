Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

