Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.84 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,416,742 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

