Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.71 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.71 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00131916 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,246,686,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
