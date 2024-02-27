Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,003,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.06% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $106,571.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

