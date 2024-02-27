Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.8 %

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.24 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.78.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

