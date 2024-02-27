Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend payment by an average of 184.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

