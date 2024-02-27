Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
CGI stock opened at C$36.73 on Tuesday. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$32.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.