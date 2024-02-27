Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at C$36.73 on Tuesday. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$32.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

