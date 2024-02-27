Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Institutional Trading of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000.

