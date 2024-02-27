Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

