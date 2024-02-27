Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.71% of New York Community Bancorp worth $58,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,921,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

