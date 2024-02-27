Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $468.25 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

