New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Posts Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

