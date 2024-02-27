Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of M opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4,884.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

