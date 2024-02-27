Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.