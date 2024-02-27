J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

