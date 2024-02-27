Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.780 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

