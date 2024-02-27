Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.