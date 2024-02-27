Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

