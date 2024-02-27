Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.