Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.250 EPS.
Aaron’s stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
