J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

